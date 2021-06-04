Zombie Trigger Dead Rising UI design

The war has just been finished and rebel chief has threatened the country president about a malicious zombie attack. Because the rebels want their land back but this is against the national interests. As a result of the call of rebel chief the zombies have emerged as a symbol of horror and fear.

Zombies have been scattered in the country and crushing human beings and cattle. This a matter of serious concern for the president. He has announced through the national electronic media that he is in search of a national hero who could crush zombies and make them dead zombies.

During the mission you will be sent on several quests to defeat zombies and destroy all the safe heavens of zombies in your country. Once you join the national camp to crush the zombies. You race for the national hero begins. Crush every zombie and do not show and pity for them. Be in the race of heroes and hold the necessary ammunition and set for the quest.

Zombie: Absolute Target is meant to finish zombie and make the earth terror free. Do not trust anyone because in this condition any new zombie can emerge even from your friends and relatives. Prepare yourself for zombie attack. zombie hunter game ui design