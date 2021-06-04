Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

#DailyUI Challenge #11

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
  • Save
#DailyUI Challenge #11 illustraion ui design uiux mobile ui mobile app design dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge app uxui uxuidesigner uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Greetings!
Task number 11 out of 100 requires you to create the design of a flash message.
I would like to thank Saly for the 3d illustration package.
I hope you like it!

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

More by Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

View profile
    • Like