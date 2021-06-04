Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mufidul

Editor Panel design | Light Version

Mufidul
Mufidul
Editor Panel design | Light Version component designsystem cards ui brand kit edit product design dashboad websitedesign minimal colors color palette uxdesign builder uidesign card popup
I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based Job or project
Reach out to me at 📮 tapadar97@gmail.com

Hey.
This time I am trying to do some editor panel design. Hope you will like it ❤️
Please share your valuable feedback
_
Instagram
_
Follow Me -
Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance

Thanks!

Mufidul
Mufidul
UX/UI Designer. ⤵ 📮tapadar97@gmail
