Oksana qoqsik

450x Cyber Panels in 6 colors for Twitch Profile

Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
  1. Cover.png
  2. Twitch.png
  3. 1.png
  4. 2.png
  5. 3.png
  6. 4.png
  7. 5.png
  8. 6.png

450x Cyber Panels in 6 colors for Twitch Profile

Price
Free
450x Cyber Panels in 6 colors for Twitch Profile

Free texts & icons set of Cyber panels for Twitch.
- 74 HQ Unique text & Icon Panels in 6 colors + 1 blank panel. Totally 450 .png files
- Sizes 1280x320px (auto-resizing by Twitch).
Looks equally good in dark and light themes.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Twitch Partner, Full time designer. Etsy seller.
Hire Me

