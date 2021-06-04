Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

Services | "Frumos la Ochi" Concept

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
  • Save
Services | "Frumos la Ochi" Concept webuiuxdesign webui website design web design website web ux ui ui branding design ux ui ux uxui uxuidesigner uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

The "Frumos la Ochi" concept is a brand and identity for my future design agency that includes UI / UX, Web Design, Visual Identity and Graphic Design services.
"Frumos la Ochi" from Romanian language, in English means beautiful to the eye, and the logo and name of the agency wants to show customers from a first contact the quality of the design products I make.
I hope you like it! :D

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

More by Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

View profile
    • Like