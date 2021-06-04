Dance Studio App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks!
It's Friday, time to dance! Have you ever tried tried tango? If not, this app will help you learn some new dance moves. Dance Studio App may be used by professional dancers and beginners for improving their choreography with precompiled lessons in dozens dance techniques. It will also be handy as a visual aids for home tasks in dance clubs, dance studios, and dance classes.
The designs were created using Figma, Principle, Adobe Illustrator and After Effects.
We hope you like it! Don't forget to comment and press L button. Thank you and see you next time ❤️
