Marina Zakharova

Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design

Marina Zakharova
Marina Zakharova
Hire Me
  • Save
Growchain | Cryptocurrency conference brand identity design brand design bitcoin summit conference meeting crypto wallet blockchain branding logodesign btc crypto currency cryptocurrency trading brand identity
Download color palette

Growchain
Logo and brand identity creation for a future summit, conference in trading and cryptocurrency area.

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

Marina Zakharova
Marina Zakharova
Logo | Brand identity Packaging design
Hire Me

More by Marina Zakharova

View profile
    • Like