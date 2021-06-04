James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 1: Rocketship Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 1: Rocketship Logo gridlogo grid rocketlogo rocket icon illustration typography vector branding logo flat design dailylogochallenge
  1. Day1_RocketshipLogo_Mock_Dribbble1.jpg
  2. Day1_RocketshipLogo_Mock_Dribbble2.jpg
  3. Day1_RocketshipLogo_Mock_Dribbble3.jpg

🚀 Day 1 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Rocketship logo

Starting today I’m going to attempt the Daily Logo Challenge - every day for the next 50 days I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

