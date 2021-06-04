James West

JLingz not on the squad for Euro 2020??

england euro2020 football ipad character apple pencil procreate illustration flat design
So gutted for Jesse Lingard, he ended up having a stormer of a season and fully deserved a place on the England squad! He will be missed! #ThreeLions #Euro2020

Drawn on Procreate using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil 🍏

