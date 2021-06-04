Office day

As you’ve probably noticed, the summer has arrived and by now you might be starting at an image of a beach on your desktop background, waiting for vacation to leave your desk. But why not incorporate the colors of the beach into your workspace? 🤔 So, here's our suggestion - brighten up your workspace to feel more like you're outdoors. It’s a well-known fact that colors affect our mood, environment, and work ethic🌷🎉