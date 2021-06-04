Big Bundle Lovely Font Collection Bundles

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/big-bundle-lovely-font-collection/ref/246242/

The Big Bundle Lovely Font Collection!

This bundle includes 20 of Most Popular Our Products, includes a variety of font styles such as calligraphy, signature, brush lettering, handwriting, and many more. with hundreds of glyphs, including alternate, ligatures, swashes, and international language support.

Will be suitable for any projects such as logo’s, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, name card, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events, and all your other lovely projects that need beautiful handwriting taste.

All total worth $240 and now you can have it for only $7!