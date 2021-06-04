Job Board For Teachers

Our client asked us to redesign his website that had been up and running for nearly three years.

The big idea behind this website is to help international teachers find jobs quickly and easily.

His old website was good, but it was starting to show its age.

The technology behind it and some design elements were dated.

And job boards themselves can be challenging to browse for candidates. The sheer volume of jobs and number of advertisements can appear overwhelming.

Our client also felt that the website does not work to its full potential in terms of conversions.

We know that a "pretty" website that looks good is not enough. Our customer's business deserved MORE...

It needed a powerful, conversion-focused website built by pros who know what it takes to make visitors convert into raving, loyal customers.

We transformed the original website to create something bright, bold, and easy to navigate through.

We completely updated all information architecture, navigation structures, and taxonomical classes, ensuring clear pathways for our customer's business objectives.

We improved page load times by 3x, improving SEO ranking scores.

With our well-defined processes and proven tools, we made sure each asset performs at its best to give our client the best ROI.