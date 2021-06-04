vinoth kumar

Delivery

Delivery design app
This app is to help and navigate the delivery boys to
pickup and deliver the products to the respective
customers easily. And scanning QR code to
confirms the delivered orders

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
