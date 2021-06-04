Good for Sale
3 Free Animated Webcam Overlay for Twitch

3 Free Animated Webcam Overlay for your stream on twitch or youtube.
Easy to install in OBS Studio/Streamlabs OBS.
Includes round frame camera overlay.
— HQ WebM Webcam Overlay. All transparent at 1920x1080 so you can resize to match your webcam with ease.
— Video guide how to install step by step.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Twitch Partner, Full time designer. Etsy seller.
