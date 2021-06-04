For full post visit my behance,

link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/59834845/Yoga-Studio-Dorm-Door

Dorm Door is a yoga studio in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The meaning of the studio name itself is taken from the English language which means the door of the dorm. The Dorm Door itself philosophically defines the door for anyone to learn about yoga, from children's classes, teenagers, parents and all classes. The concept of dormitory itself is more active in developing access to a healthy and happy life. Our Vission and Mission is simple, open to anyone to learn yoga, and live healthy and happy ! We are a friendly place, See you again at Dorm Door!