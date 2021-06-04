Aman Ullah Aman

Retro text effect (Cake)

Aman Ullah Aman
Aman Ullah Aman
  • Save
Retro text effect (Cake) simple logo minimal logo design dribbble logo retro cake logo aman ullah aman retro text retro logo
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration for a Branding project which is unused, Hope you love that, Thank you so much!
Available for Freelance project.
Email : pro.amanofficial@gmail.com
Whatsapp : +8801755888793

Aman Ullah Aman
Aman Ullah Aman

More by Aman Ullah Aman

View profile
    • Like