Fitness APP

Hi guys!
We are pleased to present to you our concept of an application for fitness and yoga.
We design a fresh and lightweight app so training won't feel like a difficult and forced task. You can choose a workout that suits you in terms of difficulty and duration and then add it to your schedule. During the exercise, we will show detailed video instructions. And don't worry that it will be too hard - you can always press pause or skip the exercise! All in your hands!
