Boxed Mobile UI

One last look at the web redesign for the international delivery service. Here is how some pages look on mobile. Intuitive design with user-friendly interactive elements helps both delivery providers and end customers get all they need from the platform, even if they cannot use a desktop web app.
The full case is already on our Behance. Check it out and leave your thoughts in the comments!