Boxed Mobile UI

Boxed Mobile UI branding design ux indentitydesign uiux ui uidesign interfaсe digitaldesign klad
One last look at the web redesign for the international delivery service. Here is how some pages look on mobile. Intuitive design with user-friendly interactive elements helps both delivery providers and end customers get all they need from the platform, even if they cannot use a desktop web app.

The full case is already on our Behance. Check it out and leave your thoughts in the comments!

