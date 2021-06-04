Morgana D'Almeida

GMk British Racing Green - Keycaps

GMk British Racing Green - Keycaps speedometer helmet flag cars racing green mechanical keyboard keyboards illustration keycaps icon
I got to work on an Incredibly fun project for Hand Engineering new keycap set, GMK British Racing Green. It was the first time I've created icons for a keycap set but most definitely not the last.

