Modern thin line icons set of hospital and healthcare professionals and medical equipment. Simple symbols for app development and website design. Pack of stroke icons.

https://www.iconfinder.com/Colorcubes/icon-sets

https://contributor.iconscout.com/icon/draft/99e39800-33d4-11eb-9e58-0242ac140003

https://creativemarket.com/colorcubes/5699791-Hospital-and-Healthcare

https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Color+Cubes?sort=popular&page=2

https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vector/hospital-and-healthcare-vector-35132652

https://www.istockphoto.com/vector/hospital-and-healthcare-gm1288962146-384768522

https://depositphotos.com/432049174/stock-illustration-modern-thin-line-icons-set.html

https://www.pond5.com/stock-images/illustrations/item/144240613-hospital-and-healthcare