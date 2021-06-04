Neon Letter "X" | Twitch Sub Badges

Neon letter X in different colors: Blue, Green, Pink, Red, Yellow and Gradient.

This pack includes 6 different sub badges with different effects and all colors for 6 tiers.

— 3 main sizes in the pack: 72x72px 36x36px 18x18px;

— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 112x112, 56x56, 32x32, 28x28;

— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.