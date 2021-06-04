Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page exploration on an interior designing company

Landing page exploration on an interior designing company

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
• Lato
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhee2k17@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

