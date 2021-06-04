For full post visit my behance,

link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/92770115/Tarot-Decks-Soviet-Union

-

The USSR Tarot is a special edition of various Soviet Union propaganda poster illustrations. In this illustration there are important figures in USSR history from time to time, such as Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Leon Trotsky, Nikita Khrushchev, Georgy Zhukov, Valentina Tereshkova, Roza Shanina, Lydia Litvyak and Nadezhda Krupskaya. not only are there important figures but there are also important moments in history. This special edition Tarot was dedicated to the triumph of the great Soviet superpowers of its time. All Hail Comerade!

-

Copyright ©2020 all rights reserved this illustration is made with by David Rakva