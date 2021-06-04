Ann Panfilenko

XWP test

Ann Panfilenko
Ann Panfilenko
  • Save
XWP test repairs figure astronaut spaceman cosmonaut color dashboard art ui character branding charactedesign cute art design adobe illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

This illustration is a test case that shows an exploration of XWP style and brand characters to accompany blog articles.

https://xwp.co/3-ways-big-teams-are-unblocking-content-creators-and-improving-performance/

Ann Panfilenko
Ann Panfilenko

More by Ann Panfilenko

View profile
    • Like