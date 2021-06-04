Vitaliy Dorozhko

Smart Home App

Vitaliy Dorozhko
Vitaliy Dorozhko
Smart Home App home clean ui home monitoring devices smart energy dark ui smart home smarthome mobile apps app mobile design mobile app design app design uiux ui ux mobile ui mobile app mobile
Guys, hello 👊

Made a concept for a smart home application. Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. I hug everyone, friends 🥰

My instagram - https://www.instagram.com/offdesignarea/

UI/UX | Product designer ✌
