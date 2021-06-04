Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Psychologist Logo System

Psychologist Logo System psychologist logomarks logosystem branding
We developed this logo system for a Mexican Psychologist. It features a dragonfly inside a speech bubble and symbolizes change, transformation and self-realization through conversation and therapy.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
