Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Design Cell 🖤

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Design Cell 🖤 design system mockup ios app design uxui design cell branding app design ui application vector craftwork
Design Cell 🖤 design system mockup ios app design uxui design cell branding app design ui application vector craftwork
Download color palette
  1. Design Cell.png
  2. 45.png

Powerful and brilliant design system for iOS applications– Design Cell 🚀

First version of Design Cell includes 800+ elements in light and dark color themes for Figma and Sketch.

⚡️ Get Design Cell

Don’t forget about Summer Sale on Craftwork!   

Up to 50% discounts for all Craftwork design assets and Pro Access. Boost your design workflow for a better price.

Go and explore Summer Sale on Craftwork. Discounts are alive till 7th June.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like