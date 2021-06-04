Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vuk Bojanić

la Candela

Vuk Bojanić
Vuk Bojanić
  • Save
la Candela candle packaging candle graphic design typography design typography logo branding concept logo design typography brading logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for candle company from Montenegro. A subtle and elegant solution with typography brings to brand a sensitive touch. Letters A and E are are specially matched to resemble a flame.

Vuk Bojanić
Vuk Bojanić

More by Vuk Bojanić

View profile
    • Like