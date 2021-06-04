Nathan Guo

Life of UX designer

Nathan Guo
Nathan Guo
  • Save
Life of UX designer icon illustration ui ux uxdesign facilitation designer product rocket animation interface slider shortcut vector ia postit interview productdesign ui ux
Download color palette

Here is a post illustrating my life as a UX designer:
- stick postits
- interview and test users
- Build info-architecture
- sketch layout
- rock the shortcuts
- create pixel-perfect vectors
- adjust the parameters
- assemble the components
- animate the interface
- launch the product

Nathan Guo
Nathan Guo

More by Nathan Guo

View profile
    • Like