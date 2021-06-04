Alena Zmienko

"Gumboy" comic-book

It's shot from one of my unfinished personal projects "Gumboy" comic-book.
It tells a story about supervillian made of chewed gum. He hunts women and absorbes them into himself so he can grow bigger.
Now I have only 8 pages, but I'm looking forward to finish it before i die)

