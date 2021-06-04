Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's shot from one of my unfinished personal projects "Gumboy" comic-book.
It tells a story about supervillian made of chewed gum. He hunts women and absorbes them into himself so he can grow bigger.
Now I have only 8 pages, but I'm looking forward to finish it before i die)