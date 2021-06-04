One-Page Website for a Wealth Management Platform

The client is a well-established wealth-advisory and asset-management company. For this company, Itexus developed a wealth management platform that connects investors with wealth-advisers.

Client’s Request

The client wanted to collect data for marketing activities and make the target audience anticipating the platform launch. To fulfill the client’s business objectives, we proposed to deploy a one-page website.

