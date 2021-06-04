Potter Barn Brand Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New brand identity for Potter Barn Farm Shop.
For this brand I used a natural colour palette to compliment the fresh natural produce of the farm shop. I really enjoyed creating the illustrations and pattern for this brand it works well for the product packaging and wrapping.