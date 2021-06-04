Emma Preston-Steed

Potter Barn Brand Design

Potter Barn Brand Design
New brand identity for Potter Barn Farm Shop.

For this brand I used a natural colour palette to compliment the fresh natural produce of the farm shop. I really enjoyed creating the illustrations and pattern for this brand it works well for the product packaging and wrapping.

