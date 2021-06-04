Mizan R

UI Design | Food Delivery App Design

Mizan R
Mizan R
  • Save
UI Design | Food Delivery App Design ui fast food app design fast food app food uidesign food app ui food delivery application food delivery app design food delivery app food app design food app app design ui design
Download color palette

Hi,
This is an exploration of the food delivery app. It can help you to make it easier when you order food.

GET IN TOUCH
EMAIL: mizanr94@live.com
WHATSAPP: +8801711126014

VIEW FULL PROJECT
Behance

Mizan R
Mizan R

More by Mizan R

View profile
    • Like