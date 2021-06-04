Elodie

Community Minecraft Server Website

Elodie
Elodie
Hire Me
  • Save
Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
Download color palette
  1. new arcadia - home – 1.png
  2. new arcadia - home full – 1.png
  3. new arcadia - journal full.png
  4. new arcadia - wiki full.png
  5. new arcadia - classement.png

Here is a website made to introduce a public minecraft server for a gaming community. I've got much fun doing it!

For the new player, the website displays some informations about the gameplay and some pictures to introduce different places on the server.

For the current player, we add a wiki that shows all the commands usefull in minecraft. We also add a blog part where players can find the last server activities such as player's interviews, annoucement, build event and more. We are still working on the ranking page. This page will display ranking by clan, by money and by jobs.

I was also in charge of the code part of the website, it is online at : https://newarcadia.botgaming.eu/

Have a creative day!

new arcadia - classement.png
500 KB
Download
new arcadia - wiki full.png
700 KB
Download
new arcadia - journal full.png
1 MB
Download
new arcadia - home full – 1.png
2 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Elodie
Elodie
The web is what you make of it
Hire Me

More by Elodie

View profile
    • Like