Community Minecraft Server Website

Here is a website made to introduce a public minecraft server for a gaming community. I've got much fun doing it!

For the new player, the website displays some informations about the gameplay and some pictures to introduce different places on the server.

For the current player, we add a wiki that shows all the commands usefull in minecraft. We also add a blog part where players can find the last server activities such as player's interviews, annoucement, build event and more. We are still working on the ranking page. This page will display ranking by clan, by money and by jobs.

I was also in charge of the code part of the website, it is online at : https://newarcadia.botgaming.eu/

