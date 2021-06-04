Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
alma-Design

Web Design with Flat Illustration

alma-Design
alma-Design
  • Save
Web Design with Flat Illustration character web figma website flat app ui ux vector illustration design
Web Design with Flat Illustration character web figma website flat app ui ux vector illustration design
Web Design with Flat Illustration character web figma website flat app ui ux vector illustration design
Web Design with Flat Illustration character web figma website flat app ui ux vector illustration design
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. image_processing20210106-31567-n2ap2b.png
  3. image_processing20210105-20047-15jhfkk.png
  4. 5.png

Hey, guys! Super excited.
Today I am going to share with you a new
e-commerce platform design that is made with trendy design style and awesome color palette.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
alma-Design
alma-Design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by alma-Design

View profile
    • Like