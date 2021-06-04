Home Consultation Project

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luthfi Rahmad Susanto

Hello, in this project i create home consultation app for client in Thailand.

This project has many features, and the challenge is my client want the app still have clean appereance. I took red and white color as base in this project. Based on color from the logo itself.

If you have business inquiries, you can reach me in luthfirahmad@gmail.com or luthfirahmad.xyz

Thank you!

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
