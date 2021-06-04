Katya

| Humind

Katya
Katya
  • Save
| Humind branding brand sticker photoshop web webdesign design plastic
Download color palette

Hello everyone! I want to welcome you to my new project on Behance. It's a corporate identity for the IT-company Humind. Enjoy and have a great day! :)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120368743/HU-MIND

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Katya
Katya

More by Katya

View profile
    • Like