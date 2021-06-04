Svetlana Filippova

lettering logo embroidery

lettering logo embroidery vector minimal branding label labeldesign logo typography cyrillic lettering design
Разработка леттеринг логотипа для заказа вышивки на мужских лонгсливах.
Логотип был изготовлен для команды хирургов Московской волынский больницы.

Development of lettering of a logo for ordering embroidery on men's long sleeves.
The logo was made for the team of surgeons at the Moscow Volynsky hospital.

