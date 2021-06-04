lettering logo embroidery

Разработка леттеринг логотипа для заказа вышивки на мужских лонгсливах.

Логотип был изготовлен для команды хирургов Московской волынский больницы.

Development of lettering of a logo for ordering embroidery on men's long sleeves.

The logo was made for the team of surgeons at the Moscow Volynsky hospital.