lettering logo embroidery

Разработка леттеринг логотипа для заказа вышивки на мужских лонгсливах.
Логотип был изготовлен для команды хирургов Московской волынский больницы.
Development of lettering of a logo for ordering embroidery on men's long sleeves.
The logo was made for the team of surgeons at the Moscow Volynsky hospital.