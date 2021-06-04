Praveen

Add Player - suggest visually

Enhancing the User Experience while adding the players. Give user a choice to pull from the database as well as add new players. Eliminate the pain of typing the player's full name and suggest visually as user starts typing and select.

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
