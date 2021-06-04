Universal Icon Set v2.0 | Preview

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Check out 60 free icons and a full preview of Universal Icon Set v2.0

PRODUCT FEATURES
— 16 categories
— 24 x 24 px grid size
— 2px line stroke
— All shapes are vector based
— Smooth and rounded corners
— Easy to change style (Support Figma's Variants)
— Easy to change colors

CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

SPECIFICATION
— Made with Figma and Photoshop
— Roboto Mono
— Mockup by @pixeden

FOLLOW
Figma Community | Instagram

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
Product Designer and founder of 123done

