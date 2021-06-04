Materrup — Website

A few weeks ago we worked with Materrup, a french startup that is accelerating the ecological and industrial transition of the construction sector.

They are developing innovative building materials based on raw earth, as an immediate and accessible solution to the challenges of urban development and its environnemental footprint.

—

We worked with them on the redesign of their identity to define the pillars of an innovative, strong and committed brand, in line with their vision and positioning. We also created their showcase website to implement all the identity work that had been done, as well as the main communication medias.

See it live → www.materrup.com

—

Brand Manager : Bertrand Bénichou

AD : Margaux Tellier

PO : Théophile Bélivier

Dev : Maud Rochel