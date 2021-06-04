Margaux Tellier
Clint Agency

Materrup — Website

Margaux Tellier
Clint Agency
Margaux Tellier for Clint Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Materrup — Website architecture website concept branding construction materrup website
Download color palette

A few weeks ago we worked with Materrup, a french startup that is accelerating the ecological and industrial transition of the construction sector.
They are developing innovative building materials based on raw earth, as an immediate and accessible solution to the challenges of urban development and its environnemental footprint.

We worked with them on the redesign of their identity to define the pillars of an innovative, strong and committed brand, in line with their vision and positioning. We also created their showcase website to implement all the identity work that had been done, as well as the main communication medias.

See it live → www.materrup.com

Brand Manager : Bertrand Bénichou
AD : Margaux Tellier
PO : Théophile Bélivier
Dev : Maud Rochel

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Clint Agency
Clint Agency
We craft digital products and services
Hire Us

More by Clint Agency

View profile
    • Like