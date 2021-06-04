Polar bear and strawberry island

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One polar bear loved sweets, especially strawberries. The bear wanted to eat strawberries until he was full.
One day, many huge strawberries emerged from the sky. Then, 100 years later. Everyone looks happy.