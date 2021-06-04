Sachika

Polar bear and strawberry island

Polar bear and strawberry island twitter instagram adobe web plants vegitable vector character landscape sea ocean huge nature strawberry fruit bear animal logo design illustraion
One polar bear loved sweets, especially strawberries. The bear wanted to eat strawberries until he was full.
One day, many huge strawberries emerged from the sky. Then, 100 years later. Everyone looks happy.

