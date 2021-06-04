Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vincenzo Buono

Caffeine Counter / Tracker ☕ Animation

Hello there,

Animation (Real-Pixels) of the Caffeine counter desktop application.

Caffeine counter is a simple widget that allows you to keep track of your daily caffeine intake for the long days in the office.

Open source project available on Github

Translating art into <code>
