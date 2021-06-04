Enigma — Simulacra Beauty Series

You’ve met her before. At least once. She’s faceless, ceaselessly changing her identity, her mood, herself. You thought you had her but she slipped between your fingers, she always does. An enigma.

Simulacra Beauty explores female beauty in the Metaverse where customising your visual appearance in a distinctive and vibrant way is the norm.

Part of my Genesis NFT drop on Foundation

