Conversion Rate Optimization for Business Website
Our client’s website is their primary business tool. In early 2020, they redesigned the site supposing that it would help to convert more visitors into leads. But against their expectations, the conversion rate started dropping off so the agency requested Itexus to identify what was the reason and to improve the site CR.
After the optimization, our client’s website conversion rate increased from 3.2% to 11.7%, and the bounce rate decreased to 29% against 68%.
Read the full case here - https://itexus.com/portfolio/conversion-rate-optimization-for-business-website/
