Real estate agency logo

В наши дни вопрос недвижимости очень остро стоит, особенно для молодых людей. Сбор документов, различные предложения, мониторинг рынка, риэлторы, сотрудники банков - это лишь краткий перечень составляющих при приобретении недвижимости. Для тех, кто самостоятельно не готов заниматься всем процессом, как раз и существуют агентства недвижимости, сопровождающие клиента на всех основных стадиях по движению к заветной цели. И очень здорово, если это агентство недвижимости основано на честности, понимании и клиентоориентированности. Логотип впитал в себя как саму мечту о доме/квартире, так и крепкое рукопожатие - доверительную сторону отношений клиента и сотрудников.

Nowadays, more and more people (especially young) think about their own property, but have lots of steps on the way of going to their dream, such as documentsry procedures, agents, bank workers, etc. And, if you are not ready to do all the work by yourself, specialists from estate agency will help. But, there are some important components, from which success is made. Theiy are honesty, understanding and customer focus. So, this logo was made, including all the components in handshake as a trusting side of relationship and also house or cosy flat as a dream itself.

