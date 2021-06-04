Medical App Screens

I was given a task in which I had to make a good-looking and workable design of the Login and sign-up screen along with the main screen of a medical app. So I took inspiration from the already existing designs and tried measuring the things and come up with my version of the screens.

I hope you might like them. Feel free to drop some suggestions or feedback. I will really love to hear from you guys and connect.

Press L and F to show your love ❤. It's easy!