Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Kejriwal

Medical App Screens

Ayush Kejriwal
Ayush Kejriwal
  • Save
Medical App Screens medical design challenge medical figma ui design ux app design app medical app
Download color palette

I was given a task in which I had to make a good-looking and workable design of the Login and sign-up screen along with the main screen of a medical app. So I took inspiration from the already existing designs and tried measuring the things and come up with my version of the screens.

I hope you might like them. Feel free to drop some suggestions or feedback. I will really love to hear from you guys and connect.

Press L and F to show your love ❤. It's easy!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2021
Ayush Kejriwal
Ayush Kejriwal

More by Ayush Kejriwal

View profile
    • Like