✖ Artur Hilger

Intel BOts (character design)

✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger
  • Save
Intel BOts (character design) robot machine 3d character design 3d model
Download color palette

These are the main characters that I have designed for the pupropse of Intel's "BOts" website which I have also entirely designed and animated). Each robot represents personification of Intel's different processor, correspodnding to it's rank, capability and power.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger

More by ✖ Artur Hilger

View profile
    • Like