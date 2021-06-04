Rizki Haddi Prayoga

E-learning dashboard

Rizki Haddi Prayoga
Rizki Haddi Prayoga
  • Save
E-learning dashboard graphic design website clean minimal app icon typography ux vector branding ui illustration uidesign design webdesign web
Download color palette

Hi There,

This is an E-Learning dashboard Concept. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - rizkihaddiprayoga@gmail.com

Instagram - rizu.dev

Thanks!

-

Rizki Haddi Prayoga
Rizki Haddi Prayoga

More by Rizki Haddi Prayoga

View profile
    • Like