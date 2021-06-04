Eugeniya M

04 Daily UI. Neumorphic Calendar

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
04 Daily UI. Neumorphic Calendar new skeumorphic neumorphic design neumorphism ui neumorph iphone vector app 2021 trend branding skeumorphism neumorphism neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Today I decided to design a calendar in neumorphic style, which I am definitely a fan of. It gives more realistic feeling when using interface.

If you like it, press L!

Share in comments what should be the topic of my next challenge :)

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like